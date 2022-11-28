BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

LSP launches ‘Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays’

Louisiana State Police
Louisiana State Police(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAY, La. (WAFB) - Troopers with Louisiana State Police announced Monday, Nov. 28 the launch of ‘Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays.’ Authorities say the campaign is an effort to stop aggressive and impaired drivers before they can cause injury or harm to themselves or to others during the holidays.

The following information is from Louisiana State Police:

In an effort to combat dangerous driving in South Louisiana this holiday season, Louisiana State Police Troop C will enhance impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving enforcement patrols throughout our troop area from November 23, 2022, to January 2, 2023. The mission of Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays will be to detect and arrest impaired drivers and stop aggressive or distracted drivers before they can cause injury or death to themselves or others.

The end-of-year holiday season typically results in an increase in impaired, aggressive, and distracted driving-related crashes. Last year during the 2021 holiday season between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Eve, 94 people were killed and 4,600 were injured from crashes on Louisiana roadways. Of those fatalities, 11 occurred in the Troop C area. By increasing targeted enforcement in areas that are prone to crashes, our goal is to reduce the number of injuries and deaths normally experienced on our highways during this time of the year. Increased enforcement in addition to our regular enforcement will be seen on:

  • LA Highway 70 and LA Hwy 308 in Assumption Parish
  • LA Highway 3127 in St. John the Baptist and St. James Parishes
  • U.S. Highway 90 and LA Highway 308 in Central Lafourche Parish
  • LA Highway 1 in South Lafourche Parish
  • U.S. Highway 90 in Terrebonne Parish

As we approach the holiday season, motorists are reminded of the importance of planning ahead and designating a sober driver before going to any place where alcohol will be consumed. Alcohol, prescription drugs, and other drugs have many effects on the body. These substances can impair visual ability, alter the sense of time and space, impair fine motor skills needed to operate a motor vehicle, and decrease reaction times. If you feel different, you drive differently. Passengers should also never get into a vehicle with an impaired driver.

Aggressive driving behavior, such as speeding and distracted driving, are among the leading causes of highway crashes. Speeding and driver distractions can reduce a driver’s ability to react to a roadway hazard and extend the distance necessary to stop a vehicle. Distracted driving can take many forms, but all remain extremely dangerous to everyone on our roads.

Captain Lanny Bergeron, Troop C Commander, said the following, “Every day, Troopers witness preventable crashes that lead to lifelong consequences. Last year, our area suffered significant losses, many of which were young lives, due to poor choices made behind the wheel of a vehicle. As we come upon this year’s holiday season, these families will be experiencing the heartache of loss all over again. Our goal is to hopefully prevent another family from having to experience that pain by increasing our enforcement efforts. As you travel this holiday period, we ask for your help also in making Louisiana’s roadways safe by not driving impaired, distracted, or aggressive.”

Motorists who witness an impaired or reckless driver are encouraged to call *LSP (*577) and report that activity to the nearest Louisiana State Police troop location.

Troop C has investigated 44 fatal crashes resulting in 49 deaths in 2022.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit

Latest News

Police say that the scene in the 500 block of East Gibson Street is still active since they...
Two bodies found burned in Downtown Covington building being investigated as double homicide, police say
Franklinton boil water advisory
Town of Franklinton issues boil water advisory
Highland Drive
14-year-old injured in Biloxi shooting “alert and talking,” police say
We had the chance to sit down with one of Spoleto Festival USA’s headlining artists, Jon...
Kenner-born musician Jon Batiste to play for French President Macron in White House