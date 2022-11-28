Nice start to the week, severe storms possible Tuesday night

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The work week kicks off with nice, warm weather.

Above average temperatures continue Monday and Tuesday with highs in the 70s. Sunny skies linger until Tuesday afternoon.

A storm system moves in Tuesday night into early Wednesday. Severe storms are possible overnight. The main threats include gusty winds greater than 60 miles per hour, heavy flooding rainfall, large hail up to one inch and a few tornadoes. Make sure you have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Tuesday night.

After this system move through, the associated cold front will pass through the region. Highs briefly cool down into the upper 50s Thursday with lows in the 30s and 40s.

Things rebound quickly by the end of the week, climbing above-average once again by the weekend.

