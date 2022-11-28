NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital.

Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning.

There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about either of the shootings... call the NOPD.

