NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital.

Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning.

There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

If you have information about either of the shootings... call the NOPD.

