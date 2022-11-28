NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 5:44 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital.
Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning.
There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound.
She was pronounced dead at the scene.
If you have information about either of the shootings... call the NOPD.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.