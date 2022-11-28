BBB Accredited Business
Saints fall to 49ers 0-13, first time since 2001

New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, middle, fumbles the ball between San Francisco...
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, middle, fumbles the ball between San Francisco 49ers cornerback Deommodore Lenoir, left, and linebacker Fred Warner during the first half of an NFL football game in Santa Clara, Calif., Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022. The 49ers recovered the ball.(Godofredo A. Vásquez | AP)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Saints had a huge upset in Sunday’s game against the 49ers. With a couple of chances to try and make it on the board. San Francisco forced two fumbles from Kamara; becoming the first team in nearly 21 years to hold New Orleans scoreless.

The 49ers came in strong on the defense when Fred Warner forced a fumble from Kamara that he recovered. The Saints were stopped near the goal line in the second half twice, leading to another fumble by Kamara to post their shutout since Oct. 20, 2019, beating Washington 9-0.

New Orleans had the longest active scoring streak and fourth longest in NFL history at 332 games since being blanked by San Francisco in the 2001 finale.

Andy Dalton threw for 204 yards and the Saints were held to just 63 on the ground.

SCORING PLAYS:

Robbie Gould Made 24 Yd Field Goal in 1st Qtr. (SF - 3, NO - 0)

Jauan Jennings Pass From Jimmy Garoppolo for 5 Yds in 2nd Qtr. (SF - 10, NO - 0)

Robbie Gould Made 46 Yd Field Goal in 3rd Qtr. (SF - 13, NO - 0)

