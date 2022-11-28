BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Plane caught in power lines after crash, 2 occupants unhurt

A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday evening.(Twitter / mcfrsPIO via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 27, 2022 at 7:15 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAITHERSBURG, Md. (AP) — A small plane carrying two people got stuck in live power lines Sunday evening in Maryland, causing widespread power outages in the surrounding county as officials tried to extricate the aircraft.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that the single-engine plane, which had departed White Plains, N.Y., crashed into the power lines near Montgomery County Airpark in Gaithersburg around 5:40 p.m. Sunday. The FAA said two people were aboard.

Pete Piringer, chief spokesperson for the Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service, said on Twitter that the people on board are uninjured and that rescuers had been in contact with them. He had at one point said in a video message that three people were on the plane but later clarified that it was two.

The FAA identified the plane as a Mooney M20J.

The video showed a small white plane positioned nose up near a power tower. A local television station’s live video showed the plane remained stuck in the transmission tower after 8 p.m.

The plane was stuck about 100 feet (30 meters) above the ground, and the transmission lines remained live, complicating rescue efforts, Piringer said.

“Everything is still energized at this time,” he said.

The utility Pepco reported that about 80,000 customers were without power in Montgomery County. Piringer said that many traffic lights were also out in the area. The utility said in a statement that its personnel were waiting for rescuers to clear them to enter the scene before they can make repairs at the site of the crash.

The crash took place in Gaithersburg, a city of 69,000 people about 24 miles (39 kilometers) northwest of Washington, D.C.

The cause of the crash wasn’t immediately clear. The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board will investigate what happened.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit
Karam Mohammed Alhatel, 22, was booked with terrorizing, stalking and unlawful disruption of...
Suspect accused of threatening UNO’s campus arrested; classes resuming Tuesday

Latest News

FILE - Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. walks on the sideline during a NFL...
NFL free agent Odell Beckham Jr. taken off plane in Miami
A boil water advisory was issued Sunday (Nov. 27) for the entire town of Franklinton, city...
Power failure puts entire town of Franklinton under boil water advisory
A police officer fatally shot a man early Sunday while conducting a wellness check at a home in...
Officers: Wellness check leads to fatal shooting in Florida
Police are investigating a shooting in midtown Atlanta.
12-year-old killed, 5 others injured after shooting in Atlanta