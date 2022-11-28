BBB Accredited Business
Town of Franklinton issues boil water advisory

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:01 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FRANKLINTON, La. (WVUE) - The Mayor of Franklinton announces a boil water advisory, following an early morning power outage at the mason street well.

Officials from the Town of Franklinton public works department are working to restore power, and gather details on what caused the failure.

The city’s entire water system is affected by the power outage.

You can find updates on the town’s Facebook page.

