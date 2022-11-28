BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La (WVUE) - The bodies of two people burned beyond recognition were found behind a glass store in Downtown Covington Monday (Nov. 28) morning and the matter is being investigated as a double homicide, police say.

“Evidently, there was a fire involving our two victims,” said Sgt. Edwin Masters. “There is evidence on scene that suggests it was a homicide... but due to it being in the early stages of the investigation we’re limited on the information we can release in regards to that.”

Police say that the scene in the 500 block of East Gibson Street is still active since they responded to the location at 7 a.m.

“Our hearts have been shattered by this unfathomable crime,” said St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper. “We stand behind the Covington Police Department and St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office as they investigate this heinous action. Please join me in praying for the families and friends of the victims and the entire Covington community.”

The Covington Police Department says they are now interviewing two persons of interest. They say they’re not suspects, but they believe they have information that might be useful to the investigation.

School officials with St. Scholastica Academy and St. Peter’s school in the downtown area confirm that both campuses are closed while this active scene is in progress.

This is a developing story.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor
Trentnecia Hilton, 47, was left behind by three other occupants of a stolen van that led...
High-speed police chase involving NOPD and JPSO ends in New Orleans East
Mayor LaToya Cantrell and NOPD Officer Jeffrey Vappie
ZURIK: Cantrell administration turns over NOPD timesheets after Fox 8 threatens lawsuit

Latest News

SBPSO search for suspects in connection with a shooting that killed an 18-year-old
One adult, one juvenile arrested in connection with fatal shooting of an 18-year-old in Violet
Louisiana State Police
LSP launches ‘Operation Zero Deaths for the Holidays’
Franklinton boil water advisory
Town of Franklinton issues boil water advisory
Highland Drive
14-year-old injured in Biloxi shooting “alert and talking,” police say