Two bodies found burned in Downtown Covington building being investigated as double homicide, police say

Police say that the scene in the 500 block of East Gibson Street is still active since they responded to the location at 7 a.m.(Google Maps)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 8:31 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
COVINGTON, La (WVUE) - The bodies of two people burned beyond recognition were found inside a building in Downtown Covington Monday (Nov. 28) morning and the matter is being investigated as a double homicide, police say.

Police say that the scene in the 500 block of East Gibson Street is still active since they responded to the location at 7 a.m.

This is a developing story.

