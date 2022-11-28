Two bodies found burned in Downtown Covington building being investigated as double homicide, police say

COVINGTON, La (WVUE) - The bodies of two people burned beyond recognition were found inside a building in Downtown Covington Monday (Nov. 28) morning and the matter is being investigated as a double homicide, police say.

Police say that the scene in the 500 block of East Gibson Street is still active since they responded to the location at 7 a.m.

This is a developing story.

