Victim fires shots after car stolen at Slidell gas station, police say

By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 6:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - Slidell police are investigating a shooting at a gas station Saturday night.

A man told police that he left his vehicle running at the Circle K gas station on Voters Road while talking to his friends.

He says an unknown young male suspect then got into the driver’s seat of his vehicle.

The victim told police that he pulled his gun and demanded the suspect get out of his car.

The suspect refused and drove off in the vehicle as the victims fired several shots.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned near Oak Harbor Boulevard.

