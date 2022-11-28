BBB Accredited Business
Woman missing from Ohio found dead in Pittsburgh, officials say

Adrianna Taylor's family said she had not been heard from since Oct 8.
By Alec Sapolin, Michelle Nicks and Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:58 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PITTSBURGH (WOIO/Gray News) – A missing woman from Cleveland, Ohio, was found dead in the backyard of a home in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Police officials said 23-year-old Adrianna Taylor died from a gunshot wound to the head, WOIO reported.

The Allegheny County Medical Examiner’s Office launched an investigation Saturday into the woman’s death. Officials have not said when or how Taylor got to Pittsburgh at this time.

According to WOIO, Taylor was officially listed as missing by Cleveland police on Nov. 13. Her family previously said they hadn’t heard from her since Oct. 8.

Police officials had previously said she was living with her boyfriend in Cleveland.

Officials said the investigation will be in the jurisdiction of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Cleveland and the Cleveland Division of Police.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

