Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE) - Authorities combing a wooded area near Folsom found two young sisters and their pet golden retriever safe, about 4 1/2 hours after they went missing just before dark Monday night (Nov. 28) in St. Tammany Parish.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office said 7-year-old Abigail Bourg and 4-year-old Cecilia Bourg last were seen at approximately 5 p.m. near their home in the 81000 block of North Willie Road. They were found at approximately 9:20 p.m., authorities said.

A social media post by the girls’ mother spread widely along Northshore social media channels, drawing many volunteers to the area. The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office, however, asked the public to stay out of the woods, so as not to impede their search efforts.

“We know many of you want to come out and help search. At this time, we are asking everyone to please stay out of the woods while the helicopter is in the area as to not impede the search efforts. Thank you for your help,” the agency wrote in a social media message.

The STPSO said it deployed a Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office helicopter, along with drones, ATVs and K9 units to the search.

The search area was about 13 1/2 miles northwest of Covington.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.