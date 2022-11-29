Bruce: This evening, overnight and early Wednesday the severe weather threat continues
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we head into this evening, a strong low pressure system will increase the threat of severe weather throughout the area. Severe storms are possible starting Tuesday for the area.
.
As we head into sunset, the severe weather threats include gusty winds greater than 60 miles per hours, heavy rainfall causing lowland flooding, large hail and a few isolated tornadoes.
The next round of storms will accompany a cold front moving in from the northwest. These storms will move through in a line overnight into Wednesday morning. The same severe threats are possible for this second round of storms, but a bit less likely.
We will quicky dry out by 8am Wednesday followed by sunny skies by midday and a cooler north wind bringing temps down to the lower 60s.
In preparation for severe weather, be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday and stay weather aware.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.