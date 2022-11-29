Bruce: This evening, overnight and early Wednesday the severe weather threat continues

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As we head into this evening, a strong low pressure system will increase the threat of severe weather throughout the area. Severe storms are possible starting Tuesday for the area.

Bruce: As the afternoon progresses spotty strong storms will likely develop after 5pm through the overnight hours. No watches yet, but a tornado watch is in effect as far south and west as Alexandria to Mc Comb. Stay weather aware over the next 18 hours. pic.twitter.com/AyMcaZ50yO — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 29, 2022

As we head into sunset, the severe weather threats include gusty winds greater than 60 miles per hours, heavy rainfall causing lowland flooding, large hail and a few isolated tornadoes.

The next round of storms will accompany a cold front moving in from the northwest. These storms will move through in a line overnight into Wednesday morning. The same severe threats are possible for this second round of storms, but a bit less likely.

We will quicky dry out by 8am Wednesday followed by sunny skies by midday and a cooler north wind bringing temps down to the lower 60s.

In preparation for severe weather, be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday and stay weather aware.

