Driver fatally shot; passenger injured in Slidell area

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 9:32 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SLIDELL, La. (WVUE) - The driver of a vehicle was fatally shot late Monday (Nov. 28) in the Slidell area and a passenger was injured by gunshot, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to the 100 block of Northwood Drive after receiving reports of gunshots in the area around midnight. Upon arrival, they say they found a car had crashed into a parked pickup truck with the driver inside dead from an apparent gunshot wound.

The passenger of the car was transported to a local hospital where they were treated for a non-life-threatening gunshot to the leg.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office by calling (985) 898-2338.

