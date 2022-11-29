Man dies after being found shot in Metairie back yard

METAIRIE, La. (WVUE) - A man found shot in the back yard of a Metairie house died at a hospital late Monday night (Nov. 28), the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The victim’s name and age were not immediately disclosed.

Deputies responded to reports of gunfire around 7:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Academy Drive, and arrived to find the adult male victim on the ground in the back yard of the residence. Investigators said he had been shot at least once, by an unknown suspect.

Anyone with information on the fatal shooting is asked to call the JPSO’s Homicide Section at (504) 364-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

