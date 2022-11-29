Severe storms threaten southeastern Louisiana and southern Mississippi

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Severe storms are possible starting Tuesday for the area.

The morning hours of Tuesday may be foggy and humid with a dense fog advisory in effect through 9 am. Once the fog clears in the afternoon, temperatures climb into the high 70s behind a warm front moving into the area.

Along this front during the afternoon, the first round of storms will be possible. Isolated showers and storms will move northeastward ahead of the front. Some of these isolated stronger storms may become severe. Threats include gusty winds greater than 60 miles per hours, heavy rainfall causing flooding, large hail and a few tornadoes.

The next round of storms will accompany a cold front moving in from the northwest. These storms will move through in a line overnight into Wednesday morning. The same severe threats are possible for this second round of storms, but a bit less likely. Daytime storms have a higher potential with this system to become severe.

In preparation for severe weather, be sure to have multiple ways to receive weather alerts Tuesday and overnight into Wednesday and stay weather aware.

