Tulane coach Willie Fritz says little about reports linking him to Georgia Tech job

Tulane head coach Willie Fritz, shown here coaching against Cincinnati on Friday (Nov. 26), is...
Tulane head coach Willie Fritz, shown here coaching against Cincinnati on Friday (Nov. 26), is being wooed by Georgia Tech, according to multiple media reports. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)(Aaron Doster | AP)
By Madeline Adams
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:00 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Just days from one of Tulane’s most anticipated football games in program history, Green Wave coach Willie Fritz stayed tight-lipped about multiple media reports that Georgia Tech is trying to hire him away.

Speaking with American Athletic Conference reporters on a previously scheduled Zoom interview, Fritz said he is Tulane’s coach and would neither confirm nor deny the overture by Georgia Tech.

“No, I talked to the team about that,” Fritz said. “Obviously, the initial report gets more traction than the secondary report. I’m the head football coach at Tulane. I’m extremely proud to be the head football coach at Tulane. We’re looking forward to the ballgame on Saturday. That’s what I told our guys.

“I don’t really take care of those things, you know. I don’t really want to get into somebody else’s business. I think I’ve answered the question a few times.”

Fritz said the Georgia Tech reports have not been a distraction for his 18th-ranked team as it prepares to take on No. 22 University of Central Florida in the AAC championship game Saturday at Yulman Stadium.

“When you have success, sometimes this happens, I guess,” Fritz says. “I don’t know. No, it’s not in any way, shape or form (a distraction). That’s the benefit of having a lot of veteran leadership on our squad.

“I addressed it this morning, told them I’m all in. Our goal is going 1-0 this week.”

The Green Wave (10-2) take on the Knights (9-3) at 3 p.m., in the rematch of a Nov. 12 game at Tulane won by UCF, 38-31.

