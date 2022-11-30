BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

2 killed in small plane crash in Torrance

A small single-engine plane crashed at the Zamperini Field Torrance Airport Wednesday.
A small single-engine plane crashed at the Zamperini Field Torrance Airport Wednesday.(KCAL, KCBS via CNN Newsource)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TORRANCE, Calif. (AP) — A small plane crashed during a landing at a Los Angeles-area a airport on Wednesday, killing two people on board, authorities said.

The single-engine Arion Lightning went down at about 11 a.m. as the pilot tried to land at Torrance Municipal Airport-Zamperini Field in suburban Torrance, the Federal Aviation Administration said in a news release.

Both people on the plane died, Torrance City Councilman Aurelio Mattucci told the Los Angeles Daily News.

Kevin Conlon, 35, of Torrance was working in a nearby hangar when he heard a pop. He didn’t hear any noise indicating that the plane was having trouble before it crashed, he told the Daily News.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor

Latest News

The U.S. Department of Justice says Elvin Hunter Bgorn Williams attempted to join ISIS.
American man sentenced to prison for trying to join ISIS, Justice Dept. says
The steeple was blown off a church in the community of Steens, Mississippi, after a strong...
Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark
FILE - In this photo provided by Nathaniel Ross Photography, a historic military plane crashes...
Report: No altitude advice before Dallas air show crash
Candles and flowers have been placed outside the home where three people died in Riverside,...
Police: Deputy posed as teen online to sexually extort girl