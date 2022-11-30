Bruce: Sunny skies and cooler temps return for now

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a significant tornado outbreak in the deep south, we are seeing sunny skies return and cooler temperatures. Lows tonight under clear skies will fall into the upper 30s north and 40s south. Highs Thursday in th 58-60° range.

Bruce: Here is a recap of the severe weather reports from yesterdays threat. Over a dozen tornadoes and over 3 dozen wind and hail reports. This is why we were concerned for the viewing area. look how close some of the severe storms were to the viewing area. We were very lucky! pic.twitter.com/UFAxbetR4b — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) November 30, 2022

We stay dry into Friday as Saturday introduce a slim rain chance at 30%. Not a washout and we will see many dry hours. Highs will warmm back into the upper 70s over the weekend.

