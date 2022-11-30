Bruce: Sunny skies and cooler temps return for now
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After a significant tornado outbreak in the deep south, we are seeing sunny skies return and cooler temperatures. Lows tonight under clear skies will fall into the upper 30s north and 40s south. Highs Thursday in th 58-60° range.
We stay dry into Friday as Saturday introduce a slim rain chance at 30%. Not a washout and we will see many dry hours. Highs will warmm back into the upper 70s over the weekend.
