BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Former Louisiana police chief, city councilmember sentenced in vote-buying conspiracy

(Department of Justice)
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (WVUE) - A former police chief and councilmember in Amite City were each sentenced on Nov. 29 to one year in prison for violating federal election laws as part of a conspiracy to, or offer to pay voters for voting in a federal election.

In addition to the prison sentence, the former police chief was also ordered to pay a $10,000 fine. An additional co-conspirator was sentenced Wednesday (Nov. 30) to four months in prison for his role in the scheme.

Court documents and evidence were shown during the trial that Jerry Trabona, 73, the former Chief of Police in Amite City, and Kristian “Kris” Hart, 50, a former Amite City councilmember, agreed with each other and others to pay or offer to pay voters residing in Tangipahoa Parish during the 2016 Open Primary Election and the 2016 Open General Election.

Both Trabona and Hart were candidates.

Trabona and Hart’s vote-buying scheme included the solicitation and hiring of individuals responsible for identifying potential voters, the transportation of those voters to the polls, and payment and offer of payment to the voters for voting.

In the 2016 election, co-conspirator Sidney Smith, 69, of Amite City, paid voters with money provided by Trabona and Hart.

Calvin Batiste and Louis Ruffino, two other men who previously pleaded guilty to their involvement in the vote-buying scheme, will be sentenced at a later date.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor

Latest News

A funeral Mass will be held Dec. 4 for retired Covington priest Otis Young, 71, who was found...
Funeral set Monday for slain Covington priest Otis Young, Aymond will lead service
Retired Priest Otis Young
First of 2 Covington homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner
Irma Thomas throws switch on Roosevelt Hotel's annual 'Waldorf Wonderland' holiday lights
Irma Thomas throws switch on Roosevelt Hotel's annual 'Waldorf Wonderland' holiday lights
Suspect in Covington double homicide recently released from prison after rape conviction
Suspect in Covington double homicide recently released from prison after rape conviction