BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Four overnight carjackings in New Orleans leave more victims traumatized

By Natasha Robin
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:44 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four more violent carjackings that occurred overnight Monday into Tuesday (Nov. 29).

They left victims shaken, and now the NOPD is investigating to determine whether the crimes were committed by the same suspects.

“When we saw the gun, we were very (scared),” one victim told Fox 8.

A man and woman heading to work in the French Quarter said they parked in the 1000 block of North Peters Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Moments later, they were carjacked. Two gunmen pulled up next to them and got out.

“He put a gun right by the door and then they said, ‘Open, open the door.’ And he said, ‘Where the key? Where the key?’ The lady said, ‘Everything is in the car,’ then he said, ‘Step out, step out.’”

The victim said that when the woman got out of the car, the gunmen reached into his pocket and stole his money. Seconds later, a second suspect came around to the passenger side.

“The other guy came around and pulled a gun on me, too,” the victim said. “He said, ‘Get out, get out, get out. Go, go, go.’ They (were) in a hurry.”

Just a couple of hours before that, two gunmen carjacked a man and woman at Bordeaux and Tchoupitoulas streets, stealing their white Mercedes with Florida plates. The NOPD said it is investigating whether the incidents were committed by the same two suspects.

Besides those two incidents, police released pictures of two gunmen who they say committed a carjacking in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue just after midnight.

Then, around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a similar incident unfolded in the 700 block of South Cortez. Again, two gunmen approached the victim and carjacked him.

“Last week, there were three carjackings over a seven-day period. Last night, there were four,” said Rafael Goyeneche, president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “It’s a perfect example of how transitory this is.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor

Latest News

Four more violent carjackings leave New Orleans victims traumatized
Four more violent carjackings leave New Orleans victims traumatized
First of two Covington double-homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner
First of two Covington double-homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner
New details on Downtown Covington double homicide for Tuesday, Nov. 29 at noon.
Downtown Covington double homicide suspect is a convicted rapist
Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., speaks to reporters amid continuing talks around the $1 trillion...
Sen. Cassidy condemns former president Trump’s meeting with white nationalist and rapper Ye