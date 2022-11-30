Four overnight carjackings in New Orleans leave more victims traumatized

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are investigating four more violent carjackings that occurred overnight Monday into Tuesday (Nov. 29).

They left victims shaken, and now the NOPD is investigating to determine whether the crimes were committed by the same suspects.

“When we saw the gun, we were very (scared),” one victim told Fox 8.

A man and woman heading to work in the French Quarter said they parked in the 1000 block of North Peters Street around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Moments later, they were carjacked. Two gunmen pulled up next to them and got out.

“He put a gun right by the door and then they said, ‘Open, open the door.’ And he said, ‘Where the key? Where the key?’ The lady said, ‘Everything is in the car,’ then he said, ‘Step out, step out.’”

The victim said that when the woman got out of the car, the gunmen reached into his pocket and stole his money. Seconds later, a second suspect came around to the passenger side.

“The other guy came around and pulled a gun on me, too,” the victim said. “He said, ‘Get out, get out, get out. Go, go, go.’ They (were) in a hurry.”

Just a couple of hours before that, two gunmen carjacked a man and woman at Bordeaux and Tchoupitoulas streets, stealing their white Mercedes with Florida plates. The NOPD said it is investigating whether the incidents were committed by the same two suspects.

Besides those two incidents, police released pictures of two gunmen who they say committed a carjacking in a parking lot in the 3400 block of Esplanade Avenue just after midnight.

Then, around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, a similar incident unfolded in the 700 block of South Cortez. Again, two gunmen approached the victim and carjacked him.

“Last week, there were three carjackings over a seven-day period. Last night, there were four,” said Rafael Goyeneche, president of the Metropolitan Crime Commission. “It’s a perfect example of how transitory this is.”

