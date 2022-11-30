Funeral set Monday for slain Covington priest Otis Young, Aymond will lead service

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - A funeral Mass for slain Covington retired priest Otis Young has been scheduled for Dec. 5, the Archdiocese of New Orleans announced Wednesday (Nov. 30).

Archbishop Gregory Aymond will be the celebrant for the noon service at St. Peter Catholic Church. Visitation will be at the same church from 9 a.m.-noon.

Young, 71, was the first confirmed victim of a horrific double homicide discovered early Monday. St. Tammany Parish authorities said Young and a second victim were beaten and stabbed to death, before their bodies were burned beyond recognition.

Convicted rapist Antonio Tyson, recently freed after serving three decades at the Louisiana State Penitentiary at Angola, has been booked with two counts of first-degree murder and other charges in connection with the killings.

The identity of the second victim should be confirmed by the end of the week based on DNA results, St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston told Fox 8 on Tuesday. Longtime St. Peter Church associate Ruth Prats remains missing.

“The horror of the events that have unfolded here in Covington is beyond shocking,” Aymond said in a statement. “The pain, sadness, and disbelief that something like this could happen will stay with us, but particularly those who are most directly affected, for a very long time.

“Today, as we await confirmation of the second victim, I offer my prayers for both victims of this heinous crime. We prayerfully remember Father Otis, a beloved pastor who touched the lives of so many with his faith, warmth and pastoral heart. This is a loss for our church and for the entire community.”

