Nicondra: Storms early, but improving conditions into the afternoon

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The day starts off on a rough note with heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds and even a few tornado warnings as a cold front pushes through the region into the mid-morning hours. The northern part of this system is most intense with numerous storm reports. Southeast Louisiana and the Mississippi Gulf Coast see some wind issues, but also dealing with a line of storms that covered much of the same areas of Tangipahoa, St. Tammany, Washington Parishes and Pearl River County prompting flash flood warnings as well.

Winds will turn north by late morning behind the front helping to clear rain from west to east. Expect improved conditions by the afternoon as we dry out. Clouds will linger and temperatures will be slowly falling through the day. Tonight should be much colder with low temperatures back below normals in the 30s and 40s. Clouds and breezy conditions will help prevent conditions from hitting rock bottom. Behind the front we’ll see a few comfortably cool days with a warm up into the weekend ahead of the next system.

