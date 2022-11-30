BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Pastor of Marrero church dies in woodworking accident, coroner says

Fr. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., the 60-year-old pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in...
Fr. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., the 60-year-old pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Marrero, was found dead Tuesday (Nov. 29) after an apparent woodworking accident on campus, authorities said.(Facebook)
By Ken Daley
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The pastor of a Marrero Catholic church was found dead Tuesday (Nov. 29) after what authorities described as a fatal woodworking accident.

The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, was found dead around 9 a.m. inside a carpentry shop on the church’s campus. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office said it appeared Jeanfreau, 60, was injured and died sometime Monday night.

“It is with great sorrow that I share the news of Fr. Jimmy Jeanfreau’s death,” a church official wrote in a message to parishioners. “He died in a tragic accident sometime last night and was found this morning by members of the Immaculate Conception school staff. ... This is indeed a shock.”

A prayer vigil for the priest was called for Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Authorities said it appeared Jeanfreau, an experienced carpenter and handyman, was injured while working with a lathe. A lathe is a stationary machine cutting tool used to shape wooden or metallic items into a desired shape.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
U.S. Coast Guard rescues missing passenger from Carnival Valor

Latest News

A small plane got tangled in power lines after a crash in Montgomery Village, Maryland Sunday...
Marrero woman survives freak small plane crash in Maryland; hear pilot’s harrowing 911 call
New Orleans police have asked the public's help identifying two masked suspects they say...
Four overnight carjackings in New Orleans leave more victims traumatized
Four more violent carjackings leave New Orleans victims traumatized
Four more violent carjackings leave New Orleans victims traumatized
City Council reinstates HANO board member Mayor Cantrell tried to dismiss
City Council reinstates HANO board member Mayor Cantrell tried to dismiss