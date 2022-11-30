Pastor of Marrero church dies in woodworking accident, coroner says

MARRERO, La. (WVUE) - The pastor of a Marrero Catholic church was found dead Tuesday (Nov. 29) after what authorities described as a fatal woodworking accident.

The Rev. Jimmy Jeanfreau Jr., pastor of Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, was found dead around 9 a.m. inside a carpentry shop on the church’s campus. The Jefferson Parish Coroner’s office said it appeared Jeanfreau, 60, was injured and died sometime Monday night.

“It is with great sorrow that I share the news of Fr. Jimmy Jeanfreau’s death,” a church official wrote in a message to parishioners. “He died in a tragic accident sometime last night and was found this morning by members of the Immaculate Conception school staff. ... This is indeed a shock.”

A prayer vigil for the priest was called for Tuesday night at 6 p.m.

Authorities said it appeared Jeanfreau, an experienced carpenter and handyman, was injured while working with a lathe. A lathe is a stationary machine cutting tool used to shape wooden or metallic items into a desired shape.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.