Southeastern will look to clean up turnovers when they face Samford in second round of FCS playoffs

Lions coach Frank Scelfo said turnovers has been SLU’s biggest issue
By FOX 8 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 11:06 AM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - The FCS playoffs continue for Southeastern on Saturday when they travel to Samford.

Head coach Frank Scelfo has gotten the Lions to this point many times before, and every time, they’ve bowed out because turnovers have been an issue.

So Coach Frank simplified what his team ‘must’ do to survive and advance.

“Just don’t turn it over so much in the game,” Scelfo said. “Montana and James Madison. Have to take care of the football. Can’t make mistakes. They’ll take advantage of us. Run us out of the stadium.”

In the 2020 season that was affected by COVID-19, SLU did not have a postseason and they played games in the spring. The Lions lost to Montana 73-28 in the second round in 2019 and they lost to James Madison 59-20 in the second round in 2021.

