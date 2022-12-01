BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Al Roker back in hospital with complications from blood clot

Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times Square Edition on Tuesday, March 26, 2019, in New York.(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:25 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Al Roker is back in the hospital dealing with complications from a blood clot.

His “Today Show” colleague Hoda Kotb addressed his condition on air Thursday. She said he’s in good care and is grateful for all the support and well wishes he’s received.

Roker missed the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day parade last week due to the blood clot, which had traveled from his leg to his lungs.

It was the first time he’s missed the event in 27 years.

Roker posted on social media that thankfully he was released from the hospital in time to have Thanksgiving dinner with his family.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

LIVE: President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron hold press conference
FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since...
Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
Biden unveils strategy to end HIV, AIDS pandemic as public health threat
FILE - The College Football Playoff logo is shown on the field at AT&T Stadium before the Rose...
College Football Playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024 season