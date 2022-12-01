Bruce: Chilly tonight with a gradual warming trend; next rain chance Saturday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Another chilly night tonight with lows in the upper 30s north and mid 40s south under clear skies. Over the next several days expect big temperature swings , but at least the sun returns to the forecast. The chill won’t last long though. While Friday starts off on a cool note with temperatures mostly in the 40s, by the afternoon highs bounce up to about 72 degrees and the warming trend continues through the weekend into next week.

Bruce: Dry through Friday night with a cool night tonight and a gradual warm up on the way. next rain chance will be Saturday afternoon albeit lo at 30%. Dry and mild on Sunday pic.twitter.com/xzFhRJLiIi — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 1, 2022

The cool temps we are seeing now won’t last long. Next rain chance albeit low (30%) will be midday Saturday into Saturday evening. We dry out overnight into Sunday.

