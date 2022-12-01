BBB Accredited Business
Former BR athlete, Mike Hollins, experiencing stomach pain during recovery from UVA shooting

Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being...
Family members say Virginia football player Mike Hollins continues his recovery after being shot at the university.(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 6:13 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WAFB) - Former UHigh athlete and Baton Rouge native, Mike Hollins, continues his journey on the road to recovery after he was shot on the University of Virginia’s (UVA) campus last month.

Hollins was a part of a group of students from UVA returning to campus Sunday, Nov. 13, when a gunman opened fire on several people on a bus in a campus parking lot. Three players on UVA’s football team were killed. Hollins and another victim were injured in the shooting but survived.

The college student was hospitalized in the ICU after a bullet tore through his body.

Mike’s mom, Brenda Hollins, shared an update on his condition on Twitter Wednesday, Nov. 30.

“Hey Family, I’m asking for continued prayer for Mike, he’s dealing with continued stomach pain. Praying that the LORD eases his pain soon. LORD please hear my cry #touchhomLORD #7strong #GODisgood,” she wrote.

Hollins is expected to graduate sometime this month.

