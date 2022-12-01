BBB Accredited Business
Former NFL player arrested for stealing charging cord from bag at airport

Police in Atlanta say Damian Alexander Parms, a former NFL player, is accused of stealing a...
Police in Atlanta say Damian Alexander Parms, a former NFL player, is accused of stealing a charging cord from a traveler's bag at the airport.(Atlanta Police Department)
By Joyce Lupiani and Jordan Gartner
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 4:13 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
ATLANTA (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - A former NFL player was arrested last month for allegedly stealing a charging cord from someone’s luggage.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, a man notified officers at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Nov. 23 that his Prada bag had been stolen from a luggage carousel.

Authorities said a preliminary investigation revealed the bag in question had been illegally removed by another man who was last seen headed to the MARTA train.

Atlanta News First reports the suspected thief, later identified as Damian Alexander Parms, was spotted that afternoon by two officers at the airport.

Officers stopped Parms and asked him where the bag was that he took that morning. Parms reportedly told the officers that he took the bag to the North Terminal and dropped it on a Spirit Airlines carousel.

Atlanta police said they found the bag and determined the only item that was taken was a charging chord.

Parms was arrested and transported to the Clayton County Jail. He was charged with the removal of baggage, freight, or other items transported by a bus or stored in a terminal.

Officers said Parms did not respond to them that day when questioning him on why he was at the airport.

Parms was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons in 2015 as a defensive back. He was released by the team that year and later signed by the Buffalo Bills and Carolina Panthers.

Copyright 2022 Atlanta News First via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

