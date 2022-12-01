Husband seeks justice for wife after fatal hit-and-run

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A husband calls for justice after he and his wheelchair-bound wife were hit from behind by a driver who did not stop.

Last Monday, Amanda Campbell, 39, became the 14th person to die this year in a hit-and-run as the City sees a disturbing spike in these incidents.

“I figured they’ll go around like they normally do and we just got hit,” Jeremy Reimann said. “I blacked out, came to and next thing I know, she was on the ground, dead.”

One minute Reimann was pushing Campbell in her wheelchair down the I-10 service road near Crowder Boulevard; the next, he was scrambling to gain consciousness after blacking out.

He ran to hold his wife of 26 years, screaming for help.

“I was screaming to her, crying out for her, saying don’t die on me, I can’t do this alone, I need you,” Reimann said. “Took me 20 minutes to flag down somebody for an ambulance. Some people didn’t want to stop. I don’t know why they didn’t want to stop.”

A neighbor finally did stop and called an ambulance, but it was too late...Campbell was gone.

“All I can say is that the person has got to live with what they did, not knowing whether they killed two people or they both survived,” Reimann said.

Reimann says he has a few bruises but is shockingly ok after a white Honda Accord, which police say now likely has damage to its right side, and a damaged or missing side window, came flying up behind them, hit them and kept driving.

Reimann says he and his wife were so happy that evening on their way to check in with some of their friends living in tents Downtown. They wanted to let them know they finally got an apartment after years of homelessness.

Now, Reimann sits in that apartment alone.

“It makes me sick to my stomach, it really does,” Reimann said. “I’m a Christian, so, I forgive them in my heart, but still makes me sick to my stomach.”

According to the Metropolitan Crime Commission, by 2019, the City saw only one hit-and-run death. In 2020 there were four and last year there were seven. This year, that total has doubled, sometimes with multiple drivers hitting the person and not stopping.

Reimann says he now cries every day for his beloved wife. He says his purpose was to care for her through the tough times. He says she had diabetes, so he often went without food to ensure she was fed, but now his purpose is to find her justice. There’s no closure until then.

“She has got a lot a lot of love in the City, a lot of family in the city and she you know, she died happy, full of life, full of love, full of the Lord, and she’ll be missed but not forgotten,” Reimann said.

Right now, Campbell’s body sits in the morgue. Reimann is trying to raise money to get her cremated and get her home. Click HERE to donate.

If anyone has any information, they are urged to call NOPD Traffic Fatality Investigator Richard Chambers at 504-658-620 or leave an anonymous tip with Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans at 504-822-1111 (toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP).

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.