Nicondra: Sun returns for one chilly day

Temperatures rebound Friday
Temperatures rebound into the 80s into next week.
By Nicondra Norwood
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 3:53 AM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big temperature swings over the next couple of days, but at least the sun returns to the forecast. Thursday started out with temperatures in the 40s with a few 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain. The mostly clear sky with breezy conditions make for a nice fall day. It will be a struggle to get high temperatures up into the upper 50s even with the sun. The chill won’t last long though. While Friday starts off on a cool note with temperatures mostly in the 40s, by the afternoon highs bounce up to about 70 degrees and the warming trend continues through the weekend into next week.

