Nicondra: Sun returns for one chilly day

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Big temperature swings over the next couple of days, but at least the sun returns to the forecast. Thursday started out with temperatures in the 40s with a few 30s north of Lake Pontchartrain. The mostly clear sky with breezy conditions make for a nice fall day. It will be a struggle to get high temperatures up into the upper 50s even with the sun. The chill won’t last long though. While Friday starts off on a cool note with temperatures mostly in the 40s, by the afternoon highs bounce up to about 70 degrees and the warming trend continues through the weekend into next week.

