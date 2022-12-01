BBB Accredited Business
NOPD releases body cam footage of man threatening officer with a knife before being shot

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 5:26 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The NOPD releases video of an officer shooting a man outside the Superdome wielding a knife.

According to NOPD, the shooting happened on Nov. 15. Police were called to the Superdome to remove a man identified as Jimmy Deason, 62, who was sitting in front of the ticket booth.

Police say Deason pulled out a knife after being ordered to put it down; after he refused, Deason charged toward the officer forcing him to shoot Deason.

Deason was shot in the arm and survived the shooting.

“After he was shot, his first comment was thank you, let me be; he wanted to die, so we don’t know if this was a suicide-by-cop situation, but it definitely can appear to be so based on his statements,” said Chief Ferguson.

The officer who shot Deason is reassigned, but Chief Ferguson says he should return to regular patrol duties soon.

Deason is being charged with five counts of assault and trespassing.

