BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

School bus with children aboard crashes into New York home

A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.
A school bus crash sent children to the hospital in New Hempstead, New York, on Thursday.(Source: WABC/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 10:07 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RAMAPO, N.Y. (AP) — Multiple injuries were reported Thursday when a school bus crashed into a house and another vehicle in a suburb north of New York City.

The crash happened just before 9 a.m. in the village of New Hempstead in Rockland County, according to Ramapo Police Sgt. Andre Sanchez.

Video broadcast by television news stations and photos posted on social media showed a yellow school bus resting against a house alongside an overturned car. A path of torn up ground and broken tree limbs stretched up a hill behind the bus. The impact appeared to have crushed the engine compartment on the bus and torn away part of the home’s siding.

News reports said several children and the bus driver were taken to hospitals for treatment. Police did not immediately release details on the severity of their injuries.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

LIVE: Biden Macron joint news conference
LIVE: President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron hold press conference
Al Roker attends "A Toast to Kathie Lee" the Kathie Lee Gifford farewell party at The Times...
Al Roker back in hospital with complications from blood clot
FILE PHOTO - The national average for a gallon of gas in the U.S. hit a low not seen since...
Gas prices drop to levels not seen since February