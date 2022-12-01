BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Second victim in Downtown Covington homicide identified as longtime church worker

Otis Young and Ruth Prats
Otis Young and Ruth Prats(St. Peter's Church)
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 1:23 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The St. Tammany Parish coroner in a press conference today identified the second victim in the Downtown Covington homicide as longtime church worker Ruth Prats.

Former priest Otis Young, 71, was previously identified earlier this week as the first victim. On Wednesday, Nov. 28, the bodies of Young and Prats were found behind a Downtown Covington glass shop burned beyond recognition.

READ MORE

Funeral set Monday for slain Covington priest Otis Young, Aymond will lead service

First of 2 Covington homicide victims identified by St. Tammany Parish coroner

Arrest made in connection to Covington double homicide

Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say

At the press conference on Thursday (Dec. 1), police offered few details surrounding the incident but did say that Young was at the home of Prats on the night of the attack. They say that Tyson was riding his bike in the neighborhood and, for reasons unknown, forced entry into Prats’s home.

Police say that Young and Prats were kidnapped from the home and killed. They declined to identify a motive at this time.

Tyson had no known affiliation with St. Peter’s Church, according to police.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

The CF Industries plant in Donaldsonville has an ammonia leak on Thursday, Dec. 1.
‘All-clear’ given after ammonia leak at CF Industries in Donaldsonville
Former Amite Chief and Councilmember sentenced for violating voting laws
Former Amite police chief, city councilmember sentenced in vote-buying conspiracy
A funeral Mass will be held Dec. 4 for retired Covington priest Otis Young, 71, who was found...
Funeral set Monday for slain Covington priest Otis Young, Aymond will lead service
Troopers say a tip given to Crimestoppers in the Greater New Orleans area sparked an...
Over a dozen stolen cars valued at $300K recovered from abandoned Algiers apartment complex