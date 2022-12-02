NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area. Check back for updates as we get them. Contact us if there are changes in the schedule.

Friday, Jan. 6

Krewe of Joan of Arc French Quarter 7 p.m. Phunny Phorty Phellows Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line) 7 p.m. Funky Uptown Krewe Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line) follows Phunny Phorty Phellows Société Des Champs Elysée Rampart Streetcar route (Walking parade only) 8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Mande Kings Day Parade Mandeville 2 p.m. St. John Fools of Misrule Covington 6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Krewe of Chewbacchus Marigny 7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Krewe of Nefertiti New Orleans East 1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

Titans Slidell 6:30 p.m. Krewe Boheme Marigny - French Quarter 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Krewe of Bilge Slidell Noon Krewe of Poseidon Slidell 6 p.m. Krewe du Vieux French Quarter 6:30 p.m. krewedelusion French Quarter follows Krewe du Vieux

Sunday, Feb. 5

Little Rascals Metairie Noon Krewe of Antheia Slidell TBA Krewe of Pearl River Lions Club Pearl River 1 p.m. ‘tit Rəx Marigny 4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

Cork French Quarter 3 p.m. Oshun Uptown 6 p.m. Cleopatra Uptown 6 p.m. Alla Uptown 7 p.m. Excalibur Metairie 6:30 p.m. Symphony Metairie follows Excalibur Hercules Houma 6 p.m. Omega Hammond 6:30 p.m. Eve Mandeville 7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Paws of Olde Towne Slidell 10 a.m. Push Mow Abita Springs Noon Tee Caillou Chauvin Noon Tchefuncte Madisonville 1 p.m. Nemesis Chalmette 1 p.m. Legion of Mars Uptown 11:30 a.m. Pontchartrain Uptown 1 p.m. Choctaw Uptown follows Pontchartrainin Freret Uptown follows Choctaw Sparta Uptown 5:30 p.m. Pygmalion Uptown follows Sparta Mad Hatters Metairie 5 p.m. Olympia Covington 6 p.m. Aquarius Houma 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Femme Fatale Uptown 11 a.m. Carrollton Uptown Noon King Arthur Uptown follows Carrollton Hyacinthians Houma Noon Titans Houma follows Hyacinthians Dionysius Slidell 1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Culinary Queens of New Orleans Westbank 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

Druids Uptown 6:15 p.m. Nyx Uptown follows Druids

Thursday, Feb. 16

Babylon Uptown 5:30 p.m. Chaos Uptown follows Babylon Muses Uptown follows Chaos

Friday, Feb. 17

Bosom Buddies French Quarter 11:30 a.m. Hermes Uptown 5:30 p.m. d’Etat Uptown follows Hermes Morpheus Uptown follows d’Etat Selene Slidell 6:30 p.m. Aphrodite Houma 6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Bush Bush 9 a.m. NOMTOC Westbank 10:45 a.m. Iris Uptown 11 a.m. Tucks Uptown follows Iris Krewe of Lul Luling Noon Krewe of Tohwahpahsah Reserve Noon Endymion Mid-City 4:15 p.m. Bush Bush 9 a.m. Isis Kenner 6 p.m. Mardi Gras Houma 6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Du Monde LaPlace 11 a.m. Dagé LaPlace 11 a.m. Okeanos Uptown 11 a.m. Mid-City Uptown follows Okeanos Thoth Uptown follows Mid-City Montegut Montegut 12:30 p.m. Terreanians Houma 1:30 p.m. Des Allemands Des Allemands 1 p.m. Bacchus Uptown 5:15 p.m. Athena Metairie 5:30 p.m. Atlas Metairie follows Athena

Lundi Gras - Monday, Feb. 20

Proteus Uptown 5: 15 p.m. Orpheus Uptown 6 p.m. Cleopatra Houma 6:30 p.m. Centurions Metairie 6:30 p.m.

Mardi Gras - Tuesday, Feb. 21

Zulu Uptown 8 a.m. Rex Uptown 10 a.m. Elks Orleanians Uptown follows Rex Crescent City Uptown follows Elks Argus Metairie Noon Elks Jefferson Metairie follows Argus Jefferson Metairie follows Jefferson Covington Lions Club Covington 10 a.m. Covington Covington follows Covington Lions Club Folsom Folsom 2 p.m. Chahta Lacombe 1 p.m. Houmas Houma 1 p.m. Kajuns Houma follows Houmas Bonne Terre Montegut 11 a.m. Krewe of M.A.C. Gramercy 2 p.m.

Lagniappe - Saturday, Feb. 25

Krewe du Pooch Mandeville Noon

Lagniappe - Sunday, Feb. 26

Krewe of Mardi Paws Covington 2 p.m.

*All dates and information are subject to change.

Contact us if there are changes in the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

