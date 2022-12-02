NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area. Check back for updates as we get them. Contact us if there are changes in the schedule.
Friday, Jan. 6
|Krewe of Joan of Arc
|French Quarter
|7 p.m.
|Phunny Phorty Phellows
|Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)
|7 p.m.
|Funky Uptown Krewe
|Uptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)
|follows Phunny Phorty Phellows
|Société Des Champs Elysée
|Rampart Streetcar route (Walking parade only)
|8 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 7
|Mande Kings Day Parade
|Mandeville
|2 p.m.
|St. John Fools of Misrule
|Covington
|6 p.m.
Saturday, Jan. 28
|Krewe of Chewbacchus
|Marigny
|7 p.m.
Sunday, Jan. 29
|Krewe of Nefertiti
|New Orleans East
|1 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 3
|Titans
|Slidell
|6:30 p.m.
|Krewe Boheme
|Marigny - French Quarter
|7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 4
|Krewe of Bilge
|Slidell
|Noon
|Krewe of Poseidon
|Slidell
|6 p.m.
|Krewe du Vieux
|French Quarter
|6:30 p.m.
|krewedelusion
|French Quarter
|follows Krewe du Vieux
Sunday, Feb. 5
|Little Rascals
|Metairie
|Noon
|Krewe of Antheia
|Slidell
|TBA
|Krewe of Pearl River Lions Club
|Pearl River
|1 p.m.
|‘tit Rəx
|Marigny
|4:30 p.m.
Friday, Feb. 10
|Cork
|French Quarter
|3 p.m.
|Oshun
|Uptown
|6 p.m.
|Cleopatra
|Uptown
|6 p.m.
|Alla
|Uptown
|7 p.m.
|Excalibur
|Metairie
|6:30 p.m.
|Symphony
|Metairie
|follows Excalibur
|Hercules
|Houma
|6 p.m.
|Omega
|Hammond
|6:30 p.m.
|Eve
|Mandeville
|7 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 11
|Paws of Olde Towne
|Slidell
|10 a.m.
|Push Mow
|Abita Springs
|Noon
|Tee Caillou
|Chauvin
|Noon
|Tchefuncte
|Madisonville
|1 p.m.
|Nemesis
|Chalmette
|1 p.m.
|Legion of Mars
|Uptown
|11:30 a.m.
|Pontchartrain
|Uptown
|1 p.m.
|Choctaw
|Uptown
|follows Pontchartrainin
|Freret
|Uptown
|follows Choctaw
|Sparta
|Uptown
|5:30 p.m.
|Pygmalion
|Uptown
|follows Sparta
|Mad Hatters
|Metairie
|5 p.m.
|Olympia
|Covington
|6 p.m.
|Aquarius
|Houma
|6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 12
|Femme Fatale
|Uptown
|11 a.m.
|Carrollton
|Uptown
|Noon
|King Arthur
|Uptown
|follows Carrollton
|Hyacinthians
|Houma
|Noon
|Titans
|Houma
|follows Hyacinthians
|Dionysius
|Slidell
|1 p.m.
Tuesday, Feb. 14
|Culinary Queens of New Orleans
|Westbank
|6 p.m.
Wednesday, Feb. 15
|Druids
|Uptown
|6:15 p.m.
|Nyx
|Uptown
|follows Druids
Thursday, Feb. 16
|Babylon
|Uptown
|5:30 p.m.
|Chaos
|Uptown
|follows Babylon
|Muses
|Uptown
|follows Chaos
Friday, Feb. 17
|Bosom Buddies
|French Quarter
|11:30 a.m.
|Hermes
|Uptown
|5:30 p.m.
|d’Etat
|Uptown
|follows Hermes
|Morpheus
|Uptown
|follows d’Etat
|Selene
|Slidell
|6:30 p.m.
|Aphrodite
|Houma
|6:30 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 18
|Bush
|Bush
|9 a.m.
|NOMTOC
|Westbank
|10:45 a.m.
|Iris
|Uptown
|11 a.m.
|Tucks
|Uptown
|follows Iris
|Krewe of Lul
|Luling
|Noon
|Krewe of Tohwahpahsah
|Reserve
|Noon
|Endymion
|Mid-City
|4:15 p.m.
|Bush
|Bush
|9 a.m.
|Isis
|Kenner
|6 p.m.
|Mardi Gras
|Houma
|6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 19
|Du Monde
|LaPlace
|11 a.m.
|Dagé
|LaPlace
|11 a.m.
|Okeanos
|Uptown
|11 a.m.
|Mid-City
|Uptown
|follows Okeanos
|Thoth
|Uptown
|follows Mid-City
|Montegut
|Montegut
|12:30 p.m.
|Terreanians
|Houma
|1:30 p.m.
|Des Allemands
|Des Allemands
|1 p.m.
|Bacchus
|Uptown
|5:15 p.m.
|Athena
|Metairie
|5:30 p.m.
|Atlas
|Metairie
|follows Athena
Lundi Gras - Monday, Feb. 20
|Proteus
|Uptown
|5: 15 p.m.
|Orpheus
|Uptown
|6 p.m.
|Cleopatra
|Houma
|6:30 p.m.
|Centurions
|Metairie
|6:30 p.m.
Mardi Gras - Tuesday, Feb. 21
|Zulu
|Uptown
|8 a.m.
|Rex
|Uptown
|10 a.m.
|Elks Orleanians
|Uptown
|follows Rex
|Crescent City
|Uptown
|follows Elks
|Argus
|Metairie
|Noon
|Elks Jefferson
|Metairie
|follows Argus
|Jefferson
|Metairie
|follows Jefferson
|Covington Lions Club
|Covington
|10 a.m.
|Covington
|Covington
|follows Covington Lions Club
|Folsom
|Folsom
|2 p.m.
|Chahta
|Lacombe
|1 p.m.
|Houmas
|Houma
|1 p.m.
|Kajuns
|Houma
|follows Houmas
|Bonne Terre
|Montegut
|11 a.m.
|Krewe of M.A.C.
|Gramercy
|2 p.m.
Lagniappe - Saturday, Feb. 25
|Krewe du Pooch
|Mandeville
|Noon
Lagniappe - Sunday, Feb. 26
|Krewe of Mardi Paws
|Covington
|2 p.m.
*All dates and information are subject to change.
Contact us if there are changes in the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule.
Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.