2023 Mardi Gras Parade Schedule

By Shan Bailey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:44 AM CST
NEW ORLEANS (NOLA WEEKEND) - Let the good times roll! Here is the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule for the greater New Orleans metro area. Check back for updates as we get them. Contact us if there are changes in the schedule.

Friday, Jan. 6

Krewe of Joan of ArcFrench Quarter7 p.m.
Phunny Phorty PhellowsUptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)7 p.m.
Funky Uptown KreweUptown (St. Charles Streetcar Line)follows Phunny Phorty Phellows
Société Des Champs ElyséeRampart Streetcar route (Walking parade only)8 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 7

Mande Kings Day ParadeMandeville2 p.m.
St. John Fools of MisruleCovington6 p.m.

Saturday, Jan. 28

Krewe of ChewbacchusMarigny7 p.m.

Sunday, Jan. 29

Krewe of NefertitiNew Orleans East1 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 3

TitansSlidell6:30 p.m.
Krewe BohemeMarigny - French Quarter7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 4

Krewe of BilgeSlidellNoon
Krewe of PoseidonSlidell6 p.m.
Krewe du VieuxFrench Quarter6:30 p.m.
krewedelusionFrench Quarterfollows Krewe du Vieux

Sunday, Feb. 5

Little RascalsMetairieNoon
Krewe of AntheiaSlidellTBA
Krewe of Pearl River Lions ClubPearl River1 p.m.
‘tit RəxMarigny4:30 p.m.

Friday, Feb. 10

CorkFrench Quarter3 p.m.
OshunUptown6 p.m.
CleopatraUptown6 p.m.
AllaUptown7 p.m.
ExcaliburMetairie6:30 p.m.
SymphonyMetairiefollows Excalibur
HerculesHouma6 p.m.
OmegaHammond6:30 p.m.
EveMandeville7 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 11

Paws of Olde TowneSlidell10 a.m.
Push MowAbita SpringsNoon
Tee CaillouChauvinNoon
TchefuncteMadisonville1 p.m.
NemesisChalmette1 p.m.
Legion of MarsUptown11:30 a.m.
PontchartrainUptown1 p.m.
ChoctawUptownfollows Pontchartrainin
FreretUptownfollows Choctaw
SpartaUptown5:30 p.m.
PygmalionUptownfollows Sparta
Mad HattersMetairie5 p.m.
OlympiaCovington6 p.m.
AquariusHouma6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 12

Femme FataleUptown11 a.m.
CarrolltonUptownNoon
King ArthurUptownfollows Carrollton
HyacinthiansHoumaNoon
TitansHoumafollows Hyacinthians
DionysiusSlidell1 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb. 14

Culinary Queens of New OrleansWestbank6 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 15

DruidsUptown6:15 p.m.
NyxUptownfollows Druids

Thursday, Feb. 16

BabylonUptown5:30 p.m.
ChaosUptownfollows Babylon
MusesUptownfollows Chaos

Friday, Feb. 17

Bosom BuddiesFrench Quarter11:30 a.m.
HermesUptown5:30 p.m.
d’EtatUptownfollows Hermes
MorpheusUptownfollows d’Etat
SeleneSlidell6:30 p.m.
AphroditeHouma6:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 18

BushBush9 a.m.
NOMTOCWestbank10:45 a.m.
IrisUptown11 a.m.
TucksUptownfollows Iris
Krewe of LulLulingNoon
Krewe of TohwahpahsahReserveNoon
EndymionMid-City4:15 p.m.
BushBush9 a.m.
IsisKenner6 p.m.
Mardi GrasHouma6:30 p.m.

Sunday, Feb. 19

Du MondeLaPlace11 a.m.
DagéLaPlace11 a.m.
OkeanosUptown11 a.m.
Mid-CityUptownfollows Okeanos
ThothUptownfollows Mid-City
MontegutMontegut12:30 p.m.
TerreaniansHouma1:30 p.m.
Des AllemandsDes Allemands1 p.m.
BacchusUptown5:15 p.m.
AthenaMetairie5:30 p.m.
AtlasMetairiefollows Athena

Lundi Gras - Monday, Feb. 20

ProteusUptown5: 15 p.m.
OrpheusUptown6 p.m.
CleopatraHouma6:30 p.m.
CenturionsMetairie6:30 p.m.

Mardi Gras - Tuesday, Feb. 21

ZuluUptown8 a.m.
RexUptown10 a.m.
Elks OrleaniansUptownfollows Rex
Crescent CityUptownfollows Elks
ArgusMetairieNoon
Elks JeffersonMetairiefollows Argus
JeffersonMetairiefollows Jefferson
Covington Lions ClubCovington10 a.m.
CovingtonCovingtonfollows Covington Lions Club
FolsomFolsom2 p.m.
ChahtaLacombe1 p.m.
HoumasHouma1 p.m.
KajunsHoumafollows Houmas
Bonne TerreMontegut11 a.m.
Krewe of M.A.C.Gramercy2 p.m.

Lagniappe - Saturday, Feb. 25

Krewe du PoochMandevilleNoon

Lagniappe - Sunday, Feb. 26

Krewe of Mardi PawsCovington2 p.m.

*All dates and information are subject to change.

Contact us if there are changes in the 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

