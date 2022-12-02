BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Baby playing in park overdoses on fentanyl, father says

A parent speaks after his 10-month-old survives a fentanyl overdose at a San Francisco park. (Source: KGO/IVAN MATKOVIC/CNN)
By KGO staff
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:16 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) - A father whose 10-month-old boy ingested fentanyl at a popular park in San Francisco’s Marina District is speaking out and thanking first responders for their quick response.

It’s the frightening phone call Ivan Matkovic is still playing in his mind.

His 10-month-old son Senna was turning blue and struggling to breathe.

Minutes earlier, he was playing in the grass with his twin brother at Moscone Park in San Francisco.

“When I first arrived, he was actually lying motionless on the ground in the park. He was on the grass on his back. They were pumping air,” Ivan Matkovic said.

San Francisco firefighters and paramedics arrived on scene within two minutes of the nanny calling 911.

Matkovic said he felt helpless, hoping his son would survive.

“I think it was only once they put him in the emergency vehicle and transferred him that you felt like, ‘OK, there is a possibility for treatment.’ But when he is lying there motionless, you don’t know what to do, and you don’t know if that is it,” he said.

Medical records the family provided point to an “accidental fentanyl overdose,” a diagnosis that never crossed their mind.

“They told me after the fact that they had used Narcan. I was just like, ‘How does a 10-month-old get into opioids at a playground at a park?’” Matkovic said.

Right around a bench is where the incident happened. It’s still unclear how Senna ingested fentanyl, but now his family is speaking to alert other parents to be on high alert of any foil or powder in the grass.

The mayor’s office said she was unavailable for an interview.

Supervisor Matt Dorsey called the incident another wakeup call for the city.

“I think it has to start with criminal justice, and I think we have to go after the drug dealers. We have to incentivize people who are active in their addictions to get out of their addictions,” he said.

Baby Senna was discharged after six hours in the hospital.

His parents are thanking first responders for saving his life and, no, they are not planning to leave the city.

“We love the city. We love living here. We are here to participate in that change,” Matkovic said.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

A Parma Heights, Ohio, resident captures a meteor blazing across the sky with a green glow....
CAUGHT ON VIDEO: Meteor blazes across Ohio sky
There was no immediate comment from Pakistan, but the latest development comes after Islamabad...
US names anti-Pakistan groups ‘terrorist’ organizations
Sistah Space founder Ngozi Fulani, center, discusses the comments she received from a member of...
Sistah Space founder discusses royal racist comments
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
To boost Georgia’s Warnock, Biden heads to Massachusetts
GRAPHIC WARNING -Zambian mercenaries for Russia’s Wagner private military company are fighting...
GRAPHIC: Zambian killed fighting for Russia in Ukraine