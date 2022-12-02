Bruce: Clouds move in as low rain chance arrive Saturday; warmer temps here to stay

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - As clouds move in temperatures are on the rise and will stay above average for the next week., but rain chances move in this weekend.

Tonight will be dry with some areas of morning fog. Lows will only drop into the 60s both north and south shore.

A weak cold front will drop through Saturday afternoon, popping up a few showers throughout the day. After the front moves in, temperatures fall slightly back into the low 70s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

Bruce: Clouds on the increase as a weak front arrives with it a few spotty passing showers. We will see many dry hours in and around the showers. Temps will stay above the average for the next week. pic.twitter.com/OnNI75gj5t — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 2, 2022

Clouds and moisture linger through the rest of the week. Most days stay dry with patchy morning fog and a spot or 2 of light drizzle at times.A few rain chances are possible, but temperatures reach well above-normal into the high 70s and low 80s by midweek.

