BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Drew Brees appears to get struck by lightning in viral video; video is a fake

Drew Brees talks to the media before facing off aginst the Panthers on Monday Night Football
Drew Brees talks to the media before facing off aginst the Panthers on Monday Night Football
By Jesse Brooks
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:17 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The internet is the wild west when it comes to marketing and promotional campaigns and those efforts can range from mundane to the obnoxiously absurd.

Apparently, the fine folks at PointsBet Sportsbook decided to give Louisiana sports fans a Who Dat heart-attack by posting a prank promotional video that depicts the future Hall of Fame New Orleans Saints quarterback filming a spot in the middle of a field during a thunderstorm getting struck by lightning.

The reactions online ranged from curious to deeply concerned and upset.

Several outlets rushed to confirm if something terrible did indeed happen and several, including NBC Sports, were able to confirm that the video is a fake.

Drew Brees himself confirmed online that the video was a prank...and apparently, he thinks it was funny enough to make a joke about it. Saints fans might disagree.

Fox 8 Sports analyst Jeff Duncan had jokes of his own.

May we all go forth in today’s lesson on “how to internet.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

Saints fall to 4-8 on the season
Deuce and Sean recap a Niners shutout of the New Orleans Saints
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo (10) passes against New Orleans Saints...
After Further Review: Five takes from Saints loss to 49ers
Black and Gold Rewind: Saints vs 49ers
Black and Gold Rewind: Saints vs 49ers
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara, middle, fumbles the ball between San Francisco...
Saints fall to 49ers, 13-0, shutout for first time since 2001