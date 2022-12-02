Elderly man visiting from Missouri was beaten to death inside his hotel room, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - An elderly man visiting from Missouri was beaten to death inside his hotel room, according to NOPD.

The incident happened Thursday night (Dec. 1) in the 2100 block of St. Charles Avenue at the Avenue Plaza Hotel.

Police say they were called to the hotel after someone pulled the fire alarm and tried to get into a room on the sixth floor. When police arrived on the scene, they were told that someone had entered a room with a guest inside.

The officers found a 75-year-old victim beaten and lying inside the room.

He died around midnight at the hospital.

A suspect was arrested in connection to the incident. The victim’s identity has not been released yet.

