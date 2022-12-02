Jefferson Parish man faces charges for bank robbery, carjacking and second degree kidnapping, police say

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man in Jefferson Parish robbed a bank and then jumped into a running car with a woman still inside, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened around 1:20 p.m. Wednesday when deputies responded to a bank robbery call in the 3600 block of Jefferson Highway.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that an adult male subject had entered the bank and demanded cash. After threatening the victims, the suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Minutes after, police responded to the report of a carjacking in the 3500 block of Berwick St.

Upon arrival, deputies learned that an adult male suspect had entered a running vehicle. At the time, the car was occupied by an adult female in the backseat. The suspect drove off with the victim still in the backseat.

The victim managed to escape the vehicle, sustaining significant injuries. The car was recovered a short distance away.

Investigators identified William Frye, 45, as the individual who robbed the bank and committed the carjacking. Frye was located at a hotel in the 5700 block of Airline Dr. He was arrested after a short foot pursuit.

Frye was previously arrested for two bank robberies in New Orleans in 2004. He was sentenced to over 10 years in prison in 2006 for those robberies.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call Crimestoppers.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.