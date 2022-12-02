Warmer end to the week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The work week ends warmer, but rain chances move in this weekend.

Friday will be warmer and mostly sunny with highs in the low 70s. By the start of the weekend, temperatures will be in the 60s overnight and climb into the high 70s later in the day.

A weak cold front will drop through Saturday afternoon, popping up a few showers throughout the day. After the front moves in, temperatures fall slightly back into the low 70s on Sunday with mostly cloudy skies.

Clouds and moisture linger through the rest of the week. A few rain chances are possible, but temperatures reach well above-normal into the high 70s and low 80s by midweek.

