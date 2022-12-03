BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Fig Street house ravaged by two-alarm fire for the fourth time in 2022

New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze Saturday (Dec. 3) at 9126 Fig St., the...
New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze Saturday (Dec. 3) at 9126 Fig St., the second such fire at the Hollygrove house since Oct. 15.(New Orleans Fire Department)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters battled a “suspicious” two-alarm fire early Saturday (Dec. 3) in Hollygrove, the second such blaze at the same house in less than two months and the fourth time it has burned this year.

The fire at 9126 Fig St. broke out around 4:40 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department said. The house under renovation at the same address caught fire on Oct. 14, a two-alarm blaze that damaged two other nearby houses and displaced two residents.

The NOFD said it has fought fires at the same address in 2022 on June 8, June 10, Oct. 14 and Dec. 3.

The NOFD said Saturday’s fire started in the center of the single-story, wood-framed house and again spread to the adjacent houses at 9122 and 9130 Fig St. Those adjacent houses sustained “moderate” damage from the Oct. 14 fire, but received “heavy” damage in Saturday’s blaze, the NOFD said.

Sixteen NOFD units carrying 44 firefighters brought Saturday’s fire under control by 6:16 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The NOFD termed Saturday’s fire as “suspicious,” but did not elaborate as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze Saturday (Dec. 3) at 9126 Fig St., the...
New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze Saturday (Dec. 3) at 9126 Fig St., the second such fire at the Hollygrove house since Oct. 15.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

French President macron wraps up his tour of the Crescent City
French President macron wraps up his tour of the Crescent City
Tulane and LSU fans get ready for the big weekend
LSU and Tulane fans gear up for big football weekend
First Lady of France Brigitte Macron visits French public school charter school Lycee Francais
French First Lady Brigitte Macron visits French public school charter school Lycée Français
French President Emmanuel Macron was greeted by Mayor Cantrell and Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser...
French president Macron arrives to large crowds in the French Quarter