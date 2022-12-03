Fig Street house ravaged by two-alarm fire for the fourth time in 2022

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans firefighters battled a “suspicious” two-alarm fire early Saturday (Dec. 3) in Hollygrove, the second such blaze at the same house in less than two months and the fourth time it has burned this year.

The fire at 9126 Fig St. broke out around 4:40 a.m., the New Orleans Fire Department said. The house under renovation at the same address caught fire on Oct. 14, a two-alarm blaze that damaged two other nearby houses and displaced two residents.

The NOFD said it has fought fires at the same address in 2022 on June 8, June 10, Oct. 14 and Dec. 3.

The NOFD said Saturday’s fire started in the center of the single-story, wood-framed house and again spread to the adjacent houses at 9122 and 9130 Fig St. Those adjacent houses sustained “moderate” damage from the Oct. 14 fire, but received “heavy” damage in Saturday’s blaze, the NOFD said.

Sixteen NOFD units carrying 44 firefighters brought Saturday’s fire under control by 6:16 a.m. and no injuries were reported.

The NOFD termed Saturday’s fire as “suspicious,” but did not elaborate as the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

New Orleans firefighters battled a two-alarm blaze Saturday (Dec. 3) at 9126 Fig St., the second such fire at the Hollygrove house since Oct. 15. (Google Maps)

