French First Lady Bridgett Macron visits French public school charter school Lycée Français

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The First Lady of France, Brigitte Macron, visited the local French public charter school Lycée Français.

She arrived around 3 p.m.; Madame Bridgett Macron toured the uptown school. She is a former educator and made a unique point to be here.

This is the only pre-K through 12th-grade public French school in the country. It’s a state charter school offering free French education for any Louisiana family.

Its curriculum meets the requirements of both Louisiana and France. You can imagine how happy these bilingual kids and educators were to meet and talk to the French first lady.

“I feel like everyone has different ideas about why we’re here. We also have our own ideas about why we are doing this. Just to know, she was an educator previously, what she believes is the role of French education in other countries would be really interesting to know,” said student Evangeline Campion.

Dr. Chase McLaurin is the CEO of the school. He said they’ve been planning for a visit for a while now. He says having her choose to come here to this unique and culturally diverse school in Uptown, New Orleans is unique.

“We are always learning about French. We are a French school, and it’s France, France, France. We actually have the first lady here, and I think that shows the importance of always telling them how important we are and how important they are and how important New Orleans is. It shows that when they came to the United States, they came to Louisiana, they came to New Orleans and they came here to Lycee.”

The French first lady spent about an hour at the school and seemed to enjoy herself. Plus, the kids will remember her visit for a lifetime.

