Humid start to the weekend with a few showers possible
Temperatures stay well above normal this week
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:38 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend starts off muggy and warm.
Saturday highs will climb into the upper 70s with a chance for a few scattered showers across the area in the afternoon. A dense fog advisory is in place until 9 a.m. for the area.
Humidity drops slightly Sunday along with temperatures, but still remains in the low 70s. Moisture lingers in the region through the week.
A few showers are possible Monday and a warming trend begins. By midweek, temperatures will be in the low 80s.
