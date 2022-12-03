Humid start to the weekend with a few showers possible

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend starts off muggy and warm.

Saturday highs will climb into the upper 70s with a chance for a few scattered showers across the area in the afternoon. A dense fog advisory is in place until 9 a.m. for the area.

Humidity drops slightly Sunday along with temperatures, but still remains in the low 70s. Moisture lingers in the region through the week.

A few showers are possible Monday and a warming trend begins. By midweek, temperatures will be in the low 80s.

