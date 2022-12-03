LSU and Tulane fans gear up for big football weekend

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - If you are a fan of LSU, Tulane football, or both, this is a big weekend.

After rough seasons last year, both teams are playing for conference championships tomorrow.

For the third time in its eight-year history, Yulman stadium is expected to sell out tomorrow when the Greenwave plays for the American athletic conference championship.

“We want them to win because we are in Fort Worth that we want them to be in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington,” said Tulane fan Ron Carter on Bourbon St.

That would be a significant victory for the green wave after losing two-win seasons last year, but the University of Central Florida knights stand in the way.

Some UCF fans have already come to town before tomorrow’s game, confident of another victory over Tulane after winning earlier this year.

But Tulane, and Coach Willie Fritz, who decided to stay with the program, are a 4-point favorite.

“Willie just cares about Tulane and his players, and what he sees as this program going forward...that’s what led him to stay at Tulane,” said Tulane president Michael Fitts.

While Tulane and UCF fans tune up in the French Quarter, LSU fans headed east for their big SEC championship game against Georgia.’

LSU fans remember the SEC championship game in 2019 when the Joe Burrow-led Tigers also defeated Georgia on their road to the national championship.

“Well, they’re an 18-point underdog; I’ll take LSU and the 18 points,” said LSU fan Greg Waddell on the road to Atlanta.

Tulane still had about 1000 tickets left to sell in the 30,000-seat Yulman stadium earlier this afternoon. University officials are confident that every seat will be filled for tomorrow’s 3 PM kickoff.

Other local teams are also playing big games tomorrow, including Southeastern, which plays Samford in an FCS playoff game.

And Southern University is playing Jackson State for Jackson’s southwestern conference championship tomorrow.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.