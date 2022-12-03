Man arrested for double murders in Covington transferred to Angola after escape attempt

COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - The suspect in connection with the double murders in Covington had been transferred to Angola after an escape attempt from St. Tammy Parish Jail, police say.

Antonio Tyson, 49, is accused of murdering and burning the bodies of Father Tyson Otis Young and Ruth Prats in Covington last week.

Tyson was rebooked on one count of attempted escape after he damaged jail property to escape from the St. Tammany Parish Jail. He was transferred Saturday morning (Dec. 3) on an emergency return order. He was transported without incident.

David Burns, 71, was also arrested for one count of principal to attempted escape after learning he assisted Tyson in his escape attempt.

