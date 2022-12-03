BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Texas Rangers snag Mets ace Jacob deGrom for 5 years, $185 million

Right-handed free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom on Friday (Dec. 2) left the New York Mets for a...
Right-handed free agent pitcher Jacob deGrom on Friday (Dec. 2) left the New York Mets for a five-year, $185 million contract with the Texas Rangers. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II, File)(Frank Franklin II | AP)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ARLINGTON, Texas (WVUE) - The Texas Rangers made the first big splash of Major League Baseball’s winter free agent season, signing right-handed starting pitcher Jacob deGrom to a five-year contract worth $185 million on Friday (Dec. 2).

The Rangers’ enormous outlay for deGrom, 34, surprised many. The New York Mets reportedly offered the two-time Cy Young award winner a $40 million annual salary to stay in their rotation, but only for the next three seasons.

“We are thrilled that Jacob deGrom has decided to become a Texas Ranger,” the team’s executive vice president and general manager Chris Young said in a statement. “Over a number of seasons, Jacob has been a standout major-league pitcher, and he gives us a dominant performer at the top of our rotation.”

Few question deGrom’s ability. He has struck out 30.8 percent of the batters faced in his career, the highest lifetime strikeout percentage by any pitcher in major-league history who has pitched at least 1,000 innings. His average of 10.91 strikeouts per nine innings trails only Chris Sale (11.07) among those who have pitched at least 1,300 innings in their career.

But deGrom’s durability makes the Rangers’ contract risky.

Entering his mid-30s, deGrom only made 11 starts for the Mets last season, going 5-4 with a 3.08 ERA. He missed the first four months of the season with a stress fracture in his right scapula, but after finally making his first start on Aug. 2, he led the majors with 102 strikeouts through the remainder of the season.

In his nine-year career with the Mets, deGrom only completed four of his 209 starts. After making 32 starts in both 2018 and 2019, injuries limited deGrom to a total of 38 starts over the past three seasons (2020-22).

The top two free agents on the market this winter were considered to be deGrom and Aaron Judge, the All-Star outfielder who slugged an American League-record 62 home runs last season for the New York Yankees.

The Mets might now join the pursuit of Judge, whose main suitors thus far have been the Yankees and San Francisco Giants. The Yankees are believed to have offered Judge an eight-year deal worth around $300 million to stay in the Bronx.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

Pelicans forward Zion Williamson (1) drives between the San Antonio Spurs' Malaki Branham,...
Williamson powers Pelicans past Spurs, 117-99
Tulane and LSU fans get ready for the big weekend
LSU and Tulane fans gear up for big football weekend
Christian Pulisic of the United States, right, shoots to score his sides first goal past Iran's...
US player Pulisic cleared to play against Dutch in World Cup
Drew Brees talks to the media before facing off aginst the Panthers on Monday Night Football
Drew Brees appears to get struck by lightning in viral video; video is a fake