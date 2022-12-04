1 killed, 1 injured when car crashes into parked trailer in Lower Ninth Ward

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - One man was killed and another injured early Sunday (Dec. 4) when their car smashed into the back of an 18-wheeler trailer parked along North Claiborne Avenue in the Lower Ninth Ward, New Orleans police said.

The crash near Tricou Street was reported around 5:04 a.m., police said. Both victims were described as adult males, but authorities did not disclose their identities or ages.

The NOPD said its investigation had not yet determined why the Honda Accord the men were in left the eastbound travel lane and hit the trailer parked on the shoulder. But investigators said the passenger in the car was declared dead at the scene, while the driver was taken for hospital treatment by New Orleans EMS personnel. His condition was not disclosed.

Anyone with information on the fatal crash is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatalities detective Richard Chambers at (504) 658-6207.

