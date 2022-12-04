Big warm-up coming this week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The weekend will end nicely, with mostly sunny skies Sunday and temperatures in the low 70s.

At the start of the work week, we could see a few spotty showers Monday but conditions should be mostly dry. Humidity stays high all week.

Temperatures climb into the low 80s by midweek, with our next front coming by the end of the week into the weekend.

We could see a few showers by the start of next weekend ahead of the cold front moving through, but the week will mostly be dry.

