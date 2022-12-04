BBB Accredited Business
Bruce: Areas of late fog south of I-12; otherwise mostly dry and way too warm into the new week

Bruce: December not living up to its name as warmer temperatures lock in for several days to come
Bruce: December not living up to its name as warmer temperatures lock in for several days to come(FOX 8)
By Bruce Katz
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 7:18 PM CST
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weak front has moved through, but not strong enough to bring in drier air. Look for patchy overnight fog over the next several nights as temps stay much above the average of 67°. We will likely see a few days next week hitting the 80 degree mark.

Humidity drops slightly Sunday along with temperatures, but still remains in the low 70s. Moisture lingers in the region through the week.

The forecast will remain the same now through next Wednesday.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

