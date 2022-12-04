Bruce: Areas of late fog south of I-12; otherwise mostly dry and way too warm into the new week

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A weak front has moved through, but not strong enough to bring in drier air. Look for patchy overnight fog over the next several nights as temps stay much above the average of 67°. We will likely see a few days next week hitting the 80 degree mark.

Bruce: PAtchy areas of dense fog will be an issues mainly south of I-12. As a weak front moved in, it is not strong enough to bring in dry air. Warmer than average temps will be the rule through most of the new week, with most areas staying dry. pic.twitter.com/DVE1RoJTza — Bruce Katz (@BruceKatzFOX8) December 4, 2022

Humidity drops slightly Sunday along with temperatures, but still remains in the low 70s. Moisture lingers in the region through the week.

The forecast will remain the same now through next Wednesday.

