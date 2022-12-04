Double homicide Sunday in Central City, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot to death in Central City early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD initially provided no details on the victims’ ages or genders, saying only the two were wounded by gunfire around 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danneel Street.

Both were taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment at a hospital, where each victim later died.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Two people were shot Sunday morning (Dec. 4) in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.

