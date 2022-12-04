BBB Accredited Business
Advertise With Us
Shop Local - We're Open for Business
Download our Apps

Double homicide Sunday in Central City, NOPD says

Two people were shot Sunday morning (Dec. 4) in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central...
Two people were shot Sunday morning (Dec. 4) in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.(WVUE-Fox 8)
By Ken Daley
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Two people were shot to death in Central City early Sunday morning (Dec. 4), New Orleans police said.

The NOPD initially provided no details on the victims’ ages or genders, saying only the two were wounded by gunfire around 8:35 a.m. in the 2900 block of Danneel Street.

Both were taken by New Orleans EMS personnel for treatment at a hospital, where each victim later died.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

Two people were shot Sunday morning (Dec. 4) in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central...
Two people were shot Sunday morning (Dec. 4) in the 2900 block of Danneel Street in Central City, New Orleans police said.(Google Maps)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five people were shot in the 200 block of Bourbon Street early Sunday morning (Nov. 27), New...
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
St. Tammany Parish authorities said sisters Abigail and Cecilia Bourg, and their pet dog, were...
Missing sisters, pet dog found safe after search of wooded area near Folsom
Fox 8 Football Friday
FOX 8 Football Friday Player of the Week
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Two bodies found ‘burned beyond recognition’ behind Downtown Covington glass store, police say
Actress Irene Cara poses during an interview in Los Angeles, on July 2, 1990. Cara died at the...
‘Fame’ and ‘Flashdance’ singer-actor Irene Cara dies at 63

Latest News

One person was killed and another injured when their car crashed into a parked 18-wheeler...
1 killed, 1 injured when car crashes into parked trailer in Lower Ninth Ward
Police were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m.
Fatal car accident claims the life of man in Tangipahoa Parish
Man who was arrested for double murders in Covington tries to escape jail
Man who was arrested for double murders in Covington tries to escape jail
LSP investigates a fatal crash that claimed the life of a man from St. Bernard
LSP investigates a fatal crash that claimed the life of a man from St. Bernard